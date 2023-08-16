IndiGo airline’s co-founder Rakesh Gangwal’s wife Shobha Gangwal, who is part of the promoter group, sold her entire near 3 per cent stake in the airline for ₹2,801.7 crore, exchange data showed. She sold over one crore shares, at prices ranging from ₹2,426.21 to ₹2,440.92 on the BSE.

The identity of the buyer could not be ascertained. Prior to the sale, Rakesh Gangwal and his wife held a 29.72 per cent stake in the airline.

The decision to sell these shares aligns with the co-founder’s earlier announcement of gradually reducing ownership over five years. This move follows two prior share sales conducted by the Gangwal family.

Shares of Interglobe Aviation ended 3.6 per cent lower at ₹2,457.60 on the BSE.