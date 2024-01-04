Good news for flyers. After three months of levying fuel charges ranging from ₹300 to ₹1,000, IndiGo has retracted these charges. This comes after a fall in fuel costs.

“IndiGo is pleased to announce the removal of fuel charge applicable on its on domestic and international routes, effective January 04, 2024. The fuel charge had been introduced in October 2023, following a surge in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices,” said the company.

In October, a month ahead of Diwali, when the rising cost of aviation fuel was set to hit airfares, Indigo made a significant announcement to implement a fuel charge.

businessline had reported that this move was in response to the surge in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices over the past three months, the airline had decided to implement a fuel charge, starting from 00:01 on October 6th. “The fuel charge will be applied per sector and will vary based on the sector’s distance, ranging from ₹300 to ₹1,000,” it had said then.

(This is a developing story)