IndiGo is using artificial intelligence (AI) powered risk management platform to get real-time alerts about potential security risks and disruptions at airports in its global network, the airline said today.

While airlines have been relying on AI for preventive maintenance or improving passenger experience, integrating a risk management platform will help IndiGo adjust its flight schedules proactively and minimise disruptions during emergencies.

New tools for the new world

This is especially crucial as aviation continues to be affected by global conflicts such as those in West Asia and Ukraine. Airlines have been forced to reroute or cancel flights due to these ongoing conflicts.

Flight routes are selected taking into various factors such as enroute wind conditions, temperature, weather, geopolitical factors and navigation charges collected by countries.

“This new technology empowers us to proactively identify potential risks by providing real-time intelligence, allowing us to make well-informed decisions that prioritise the well-being of everyone onboard. By integrating this intelligence into our operations, we can adjust flight plans proactively, minimize disruptions for our passengers, and ensure the highest level of safety across our expanding network,” said Capt Ashim Mittra, IndiGo’s Senior Vice President (operations).

The advanced technology platform utilises artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse vast amounts of data from various sources, including open-source intelligence (OSINT) and official aviation bodies like European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Meanwhile the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called upon governments to protect civil aviation during conflict.

“Do no harm to civilian aircraft, airports or air navigation services. This is non-negotiable and must be respected, even at the height of hostility,” IATA’s director general Willie Walsh said in a statement on Friday.