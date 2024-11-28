As a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards Tamil Nadu, IndiGo Airlines informed its passengers that flight services will continue to be impacted to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Salem.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: The weather conditions remain largely unchanged and continue to be unfavourable, with flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, #Madurai, #Tiruchirappalli & #Salem still impacted," the airline posted on X on Wednesday.

"Stay updated on your flight status via https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. It's always better to be prepared to ensure smooth travels," it added.

Stay updated on your flight status via https://t.co/rpnOvAOxQl. It's always better to be prepared to ensure smooth travels. (2/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 27, 2024

In light of worsening weather, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has started coordinating with Tamil Nadu state agencies to ensure the safety of seafarers, as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone and move towards the state.

The ICG said that its ships, aircraft and radar stations issued advisories for fishing boats to return to the harbour.

"Deep Depression in the #BayofBengal likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards #Tamilnadu, as per #IMD. @IndiaCoastGuard Region HQs (East) is coordinating with state agencies to ensure seafarers' safety. #ICG Ships, Aircraft & Radar Stations issuing advisories for fishing boats to return to harbour," the ICG said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Deep Depression in the #BayofBengal likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards #Tamilnadu, as per #IMD. @IndiaCoastGuard Region HQs (East) is coordinating with state agencies to ensure seafarers safety. #ICG Ships, Aircraft & Radar Stations issuing advisories for fishing… pic.twitter.com/Q1PLjRHXXH — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) November 27, 2024

Earlier, the IMD said that the deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during the past few hours.

"The deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today, the 27th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 8.9°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, 320 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 420 km southeast of Puducherry and 500 km south-southeast of Chennai," the IMD said.

"It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards skirting the Sri Lanka coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a deep depression around the morning of 30th November," the IMD added.