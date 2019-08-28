International flights will not be affected by Pakistan’s decision to close air space, says Air India

More than a drop to drink
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
Air India’s international flights will not be affected by the closure of sections of Pakistan air space. “The closure is for low-level flying,” sources in Air India said.
On Wednesday, Pakistan issued a Notice to Airman saying that between August 29 and August 30 “all SIDS and STARS of Karachi/Jinnah Intional will remain suspended.”
A SID is sometimes called a Departure Procedure, while STAR is for Standard Terminal Arrival route, which defines a pathway into an airport from the skies.
The move comes hours after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Following the meeting, a cabinet colleague of Khan tweeted that Pakistan is considering a complete closure of airspace to India, and a complete ban on the use of the country’s land to facilitate Indian trade with Afghanistan.
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
