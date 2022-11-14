Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) on Monday reported a 42 per cent increase in net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 at ₹226 crore (₹159 crore).

The latest bottomline print was however lower than the June 2022 quarter net profit of ₹246 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review surged 99 per cent to ₹806 crore from ₹405 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

IRCTC’s total income surged 105 per cent to ₹832 crore in September 2022 quarter from ₹421 crore in Q2FY22.

Internet ticketing

While profits from internet ticketing increased to ₹253 crore (₹220 crore), profits from catering came in at ₹35 crore (almost nil due to Covid induced lockdown in Q2 2021), IRCTC’s filing with stock exchanges on Monday showed.

In June 2022 quarter, the internet ticketing services segment posted a profit of ₹255 crore, while catering had recorded profits of ₹42 crore.

Shares of IRCTC on Monday closed 1.46 per cent higher at ₹758.90 on BSE.

