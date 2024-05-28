Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Company (IRCTC) saw a 2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for March 31, 2024 to ₹285 crore. Net profit in the year ago period was ₹279 crore.
The company saw revenues increase 20 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,155 crore for Q4FY24. The revenues in Q4FY23 was ₹965 crore, it said in a notification to the bourses.
For the fiscal, net profit stood at ₹1,111 crore, up 10 per cent, y-o-y. Net profit in FY23 was ₹1,006 crore. Revenue from operations stood at ₹4,270 crore, up 20 per cent; compared with ₹3,542 crore in FY23.
Catering revenues
During the year, the company saw its catering revenues increase by 32 per cent to ₹1,947 crore, compared with ₹1,477 crore in FY23. The internet ticketing services shot up 8 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,295 crore, which stood at ₹1,198 crore in the year-ago-period. Railneer, the bottled water vertical, saw an 8 per cent increase in revenue to ₹341 crore (₹315 crore), whereas the tourism vertical saw a 33 per cent increase in revenue to ₹549 crore. State Teertha revenues remained near flat at ₹152 crore.
All segments, apart from tourism reported profit before taxes (PBT). Internet ticketing services reported the highest PBT (among segments) of ₹1,068 crore, accounting for 72 per cent of the PBT of the company. The full year PBT was ₹1,496 crore.
The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹4 for each equity share of ₹2 face value for FY24.
