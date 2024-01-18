Aerospace and Defense manufacturing start-up Jeh Aerospace has raised $2.75 million in a seed round through a strategic partnership with VC firm General Catalyst.

The round also saw participation from aerospace industry veterans, including Pratyush (Prat) Kumar, former President, Boeing India, and Dwarakanath (Dwaraka) Srinivasan, former CEO and MD, Airbus India.

The company provides ready manufacturing solutions to the A&D industry through its manufacturing facilities and vetted supplier networks that meet global quality standards. Moreover, the funds will be deployed to build infrastructure, fuel growth, and prepare a team to transform the supply chain experience for global aerospace customers.

“This is the most challenging and exciting of times for the global aerospace and defense industry. With our presence in the US and India, we are well-placed to alleviate this industry pain in a meaningful way. We have found strong traction with global customers, helping them improve delivery and supporting their growth needs,” said Vishal Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, Jeh Aerospace Co-founders.

Moreover, according to Anand Chandrasekaran, Partner, General Catalyst, the company’s strategic focus on addressing the critical challenges faced by Tier-2 and 3 aerospace suppliers in the US through leveraging India’s dynamic labor pool and manufacturing strengths in the India-US corridor is commendable.