JNPT handles 5 mn TEUs for second year in a row

State-owned Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s busiest container port, handled five million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in FY20, overcoming a tough fiscal year that was marked by sluggish economic growth for most of the months and exacerbated lately by the outbreak of the coronavirus. JNPT, located near Mumbai, has crossed the 5 million TEU handling mark for the second year in a row.

In FY19, it became the first Indian port to scale the peak and ended the year with 5.133 million TEUs, accounting for 43 per cent share of the containers handled at Indian ports.

A TEU is the standard size of a container and a common measure of capacity in the container business.

JNPT has five container terminals of which four are run by private entities while the fifth is run by the port trust itself.

The four private terminals are Gateway Terminals India Pvt Ltd (GTIPL), the facility run by a joint venture between A P M Terminals Management B V and Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor), Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal Pvt Ltd (NSICT), operated by the Dubai government-owned D P World Private Ltd, Nhava Sheva (India) Gateway Terminal Pvt Ltd (NSIGT), also run by D P World and Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCT), the terminal run by Singapore’s PSA International Pte Ltd.