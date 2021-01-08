JNPT opens ‘air quality monitoring station’ to secure green port status

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
State-run Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has opened a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) at the port operation centre as it pushes ahead with sustainability goals and secure green port status.
The CAAQMS will monitor real-time air quality parameters like Particulate Matter, Sulphur Dioxide, Nitrogen Dioxide, Ammonia, Ozone, CO, NOx, NO and VOCs.
Besides, weather-related data such as temperature, rainfall, humidity, solar radiation, wind speed and direction will also be monitored at the station. The CAAQMS will also generate real-time continuous air quality data, which will be displayed to the public on the large screen. These values will be displayed on the JNPT website for easy access to the public.
The Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station will be operated and maintained by Indian Institute of Technology, Madras for the port’s real-time air quality status.
The port has been monitoring air quality as per national ambient air quality standard and implementing sensor-based air quality monitoring instruments to provide automatic air quality data at several locations inside the port.
The new system will help the port to be at par with sustainable global ports, bolstering JNPT’s aim to be among the top container ports in the world.
