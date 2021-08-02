Kalrock-Jalan prefers to hire new staff for Jet 2.0

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Jet Airways’ new promoters are in favour of hiring staff from the external market instead of absorbing existing employees.
In a submission made to the National Company Law Tribunal, the Kalrock-Jalan consortium said that facilitating the training and certification of the existing employees “shall incur more costs and it would be more cost-effective to hire trained experts from the market and deploy them on the new fleet.”
The new owners — Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan — are set to rehire only 50 employees of the asset preservation team.
The consortium said that it could not commit to hiring all or any employees of the existing lot.
At its peak, the company had close to 22,000 employees on its rolls, including 6,000 contract staff. Currently, there are close to 2,800 to 3,000 employees on its rolls.
The consortium asked for complete and uninterrupted flexibility on the same from the NCLT.
There has been substantial salary correction in the last 12+ months in the aviation industry globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Jalan-Kalrock said it would like to utilise the current Covid-19 scenario and an “opportunity to scout for more experienced talent available in the aviation industry now (as compared to previous times) and negotiate better salary packages to bring in operational flexibility.”
The new promoters have offered cash and non-cash benefits, including 0.5 per cent equity stake in the airline to those who were on the rolls of Jet Airways till its insolvency in June 2019.
Employees and workmen would be paid ₹11,000 and ₹22,800 respectively along with each of the workmen being given a phone, a laptop, or an iPad on a lottery basis and ticket vouchers worth ₹10,000.
However, this will be executed only if 95 per cent of staff vote in favour of the proposal. In such a scenario, the 0.5 per cent stake reserved for the staff and ₹8 crore allocated for making cash payments to them will be given to financial creditors.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...