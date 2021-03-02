Karnataka plans development of 2 non-major ports under PPP

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, has said that more than ₹3,000 crore will be invested in the development of two greenfield ports in the State.
Speaking at a session on ‘Investment opportunities in Karnataka’, as part of the Maritime India Summit 2021, Yediyurappa said that the State government, along with the Karnataka Maritime Board, is committed to develop the maritime infrastructure and inland water transport in Karnataka.
He said that a greenfield port is being developed under PPP model at Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district at the cost around ₹600 crore.
In addition to this, more than ₹3,000 crore is likely to be invested in greenfield ports such as Belekeri and Pavinakurve in Uttara Kannada district.
Apart from this, projects worth about ₹1,172 crore are also being developed under the Sagarmala scheme in the State, he said.
C Swamy, Director of Ports of Karnataka, said the State is inviting private players to participate in the development of maritime infrastructure in Karnataka.
On the development of non-major ports in Belekeri and Pavinakurve, he said these ports are open to any unsolicited proposal as well.
Speaking on the occasion, AV Ramana, Chairman of New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT), said that though the state has 12 non-major ports and one major port, a lot of value unlocking has to be done in the maritime sector.
He stressed the need to improve the connectivity from the ports to the hinterland for the development of ports in Karnataka.
Stating that un-locking of value has been started in the maritime sector in the state, he said three-four non-major ports have been activated for development. This will also lead to the development of tourism and fisheries sectors along the coast, he added.
