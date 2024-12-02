Public-private partnership model will play a vital role in creating skilled professionals in maritime sector, according to V. N. Vasavan, the State Minister of Ports.

Discussions are on how to step up the activities of maritime institutes in Kerala through the PPP model as there is a huge demand for skilled workforce in the sector, he said at the inauguration of Kerala Maritime Education Conference (KMEC 2024), organised by Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) here on Monday.

Citing Vizhinjam port as an effective PPP model for the progress of the State’s maritime sector, the Minister said such model will be considered for Kollam, Beypore and Azheekal ports in future.

Kerala, according to the Minister, was selected as the Best Marine State in the country by the Union Government. There are 17 non-major ports under KMB and if the State develop them by leveraging the 590-km coastal area, it will contribute significantly to the economy.

KMEC 2024 will discuss how to harness the activities of KMB for contributing to the State’s efforts towards becoming a knowledge economy. The Minister also unveiled the new logo and video of KMI as part of transforming it into a centre of excellence in the maritime sector.

Top five contributors

Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping said India is one of the top five contributors to global seafarers pool. The Maritime India Vision 2030 document intends to increase the country’s presence from the current 12.5 per cent of seafarers to 20 per cent of the global pool. “Of every five seafarers on-board merchant vessel, one will be an Indian seafarer. So we need to equip seafarers with the right skill set,” he said.

Kerala’s PPP model at Neendakara and Kodungallur will ensure technology-centric education and offer all the facilities needed for quality maritime education, he said.

K.S. Srinivas, Principal Secretary (Ports) said the KMIs to offer a sea of opportunities, including specialised courses in port operations, ship handling, customs, logistics, marine safety and ship building.

The KMEC 2024 provided a platform for thought leaders, top educators, industry experts and government officials to discuss collaborations in port, shipping and related sectors as also the shape of the future of maritime education and its interdependent branches.

