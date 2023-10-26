Kineco Kaman Composites India Private Ltd (stepdown subsidiary of Indo National ltd) has been awarded a ₹100 crore ($12.39 million) contract from BAE Systems to manufacture and export fully assembled mission crew workstations (consoles) for the Boeing P-8 Poseidon Aircraft.

The Boeing P-8 Poseidon is a long-range multi-mission patrol and reconnaissance aircraft regarded as one of the most capable aircraft in its class. The Indian Navy operates 12 P-8 Poseidon aircrafts.

Kineco Kaman has been engaged on this program since 2013 and supplied over 700 consoles to BAE Systems. Kineco Kaman has been awarded several Gold Supplier awards by BAE Systems for its 100 per cent on-time delivery and quality performance. In 2020, it was awarded the BAE Systems “Partner2Win Supplier of the Year” award for its exceptional performance.

Commenting on the contract, Shekhar Sardessai, Chairman and Managing Director of Kineco Kaman said, “BAE Systems is a very special customer for us and we truly cherish our long standing relationship with them which has achieved extraordinary success for both the companies. A contract of this size reaffirms the confidence BAE Systems has in Kineco Kaman as a reliable and competent partner. On behalf of Kineco Kaman team and on my personal behalf, I would like to thank BAE management for their continued trust and support to Kineco Kaman.”

Adam Watson, Managing Director BAE Systems India said, “Our long standing relationship with Kineco Kaman is reflective of their consistent performance, vision and growth, making them a truly a reliable and valued partner in our global supply chain which now includes 79 Indian companies’.