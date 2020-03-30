Lack of clarity disrupted ‘essential’ goods movement

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
After a nation-wide lockdown was announced on March 24, the country saw disruption in the movement in many goods, including chemicals used to clean hospitals, reagents used in diagnostic kits, protective gears, many of which should have been deemed as ‘essential goods’, admitted several arms of the government in a high-level meeting last Friday.
Following the meeting of the Logistics Committee for Covid-19 Relief Operations, the Home Ministry on Sunday issued a notification stating that all goods without distinction of essential and non-essential will be allowed to be moved across the country.
At the Friday meeting, the Consumer Affairs Ministry complained that there was lack of clarity between food and grocery items. Hygiene products should be considered ‘essential’ items, the Ministry official added. Even the Indian Council of Medical Research reported that they were facing problems moving reagents for diagnostic kits to various locations from Delhi and Pune.
Distributing protective suits within the country (from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi) was a major problem, pointed out the Textile Ministry official.
Following the lockdown from March 25, there were problems with respect to movement of goods and people and faced problems on the police high-handedness. Commerce Ministry official also stated that drivers, who were unable to offload cargo, were unable to work due to shortage of food.
A global leader in hygiene products 3M said it was unable to distribute chemicals, which were necessary for cleaning and maintaining hygiene at hospitals, residential complexes and warehouses.
Logistics start-up Mavyn's Sachin Haritash said truck drivers feared the police and were not willing to drive on the highways. They are abandoning the trucks at the nearest possible points, and heading home.
The All India Motor Transport Congress, on Monday, said the communication issued by the Home Ministry on Sunday night has not percolated to the authorities at check posts, leading to harassment, extortion and beatings.
Meanwhile, the Northern Railways said it would run its first parcel train carrying essential items like dry milk powder from Moga in Punjab to Changsari in Guwahati, Assam, according to an official release.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
The stock of EID-Parry India gained 10 per cent with above average volume on Monday, decisively breaking above ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...