LMW-Boeing India launch training programme in aerospace tool and design

Leading manufacturer of commercial jet liners Boeing India Private Ltd has partnered with Coimbatore-based Lakshmi Machine Works and Learning Links Foundation to impart technical training in aerospace tool design and manufacture.

The first batch of 32 students were inducted to undergo the 12-month training programme at GKD Institute of Technological Resources in the presence of the State Minister for Industries, MC Sampath, and the Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme, SP Velumani .

In his inaugural address, Sampath appreciated LMW’s learn and earn initiative in aerospace component manufacture. With the aerospace policy in place, this initiative would definitely give impetus for growth. The timing is quite apt, he said..

Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India said quality and precision is of high importance in manufacturing and more so in aerospace. “We wanted to double our sourcing from India, but paucity of skilled manpower for making the different parts has been an issue. Boeing is committed to address the growing need for industrial training and skill development in India’s aerospace sector. This partnership with LMW and Learning Links would enhance employability and bridge the skill gaps in this space.”

The year-long programme will include six months classroom training and six months on-the-job training at LMW Advanced Technology Centre. The trainees are diploma holders from polytechnic colleges across Tamil Nadu.

The Chairman of LMW Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu emphasised the importance of sharing industry’s best practices and understanding the nuances of business.