Lower tax rate and service charges on internet ticketing aid IRCTC in Q2

Apple AirPods Pro review: Shut out the noise in comfort
A first look at the upgrade to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
BL Research Bureau
IRCTC reported good profit numbers in the half-year ended in September 2019, with profits growing by 18 per cent over the same period last year to ₹172 crore. The surge in profits can be attributed to two main reasons.
One, the fillip to the profits of the internet ticketing segment (20 per cent of revenues) from service charges that were levied from September 1, 2019. Since the service charges are not required to be shared, unlike the erstwhile regime, margins from the internet ticketing segment skyrocketed. The segment reported a profit (PBT) margin of 74 per cent in 1HFY20, compared to 56 per cent in 1HFY19. Earnings from this segment more than doubled to ₹147 crore.
Two, the company adopted the lower tax rate of 25.17 per cent and hence the tax incidence (tax as a % of PBT) dropped to 28 per cent from 37 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
Though the bottom line got a boost from these two items, profits from its catering business which brings bulk of the revenues (55 per cent) declined by 25 per cent over April-September 2018 due to a 43 per cent spike in catering expenses.
The management however clarified that this sharp rise in catering expense is because the corresponding numbers of last year were not reported on a half-yearly basis. The figures for 1HFY19 were taken from internal MIS and hence didn’t depict a correct picture. This is thanks to the usual practice of accounting for most expenses in the fag end of the accounting year in March. According to the management, if the full year’s catering expenses for FY19 were to be considered as equally spread throughout the year, the spike in catering expenses of 1HFY20 comes to only 10 per cent.
Compared to the 18 per cent growth in profits, top-line grew by a muted 4 per cent year-on-year to ₹973 crore. While the catering business revenues grew by 12 per cent, the re-introduction of service charges helped the internet ticketing segment post an 81 per cent growth in revenue. Other segments — Rail Neer and Tourism also grew by 26 and 22 per cent respectively in 1HFY20. However, State Teertha — a segment that contributes less than 2.5 per cent to the top line - saw a 86 per cent de-growth in 1HFY20.
With just one month of new levy (service charges), the company witnessed 20 per cent (Y-o-Y) growth in EBITDA levels. In the coming quarters, the bottom line is expected to get a further boost from the operations of Tejas Express.
At CMP, the stock trades at 47 times its trailing 12-month earnings. Considering the media reported profit figures of ₹70 lakh per month on Tejas Express alone (for 2HFY20), the estimated growth in profits comes to 14 per cent.
The expected uptick in profits still does not justify the premium valuations.
A first look at the upgrade to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
Renault’s entry-level small car gets a facelift that refreshes its design and features package to take on new ...
After a long drawn battle that has lasted for over 800 days, the Essar Steel saga has finally come to an end ...
Big dreams have to be backed up with realistic plans
The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note and continue to hover in green, gaining ...
On Thursday, the rupee after opening flat at 72.06, weakened to make an intraday low of 72.24 against the ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...