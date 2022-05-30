L&T arm bags ‘significant’ contract from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has bagged another ‘significant’ contract from the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. Though the contract value was not disclosed, the company classifies ‘significant’ as those valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore, says a company’s press release.

L&T has been awarded Package C3 (CP08 EV01) of Phase-II Chennai Metro Rail project involving the construction of an elevated viaduct of around 10 km, including an elevated ramp and ten elevated metro stations at Nehru Nagar, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur. This elevated package is to be constructed in 35 months.

L&T is already executing four packages of CMRL Phase II, of which, one is underground and the other three are elevated packages. L&T had earlier executed Metro Rail Projects for CMRL in Phase I, the release added.