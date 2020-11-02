Logistics

L&T bags construction order of bullet train project

L&T has bagged another construction package of the bullet train project for an estimated value of ₹7,000 crore.

According to industry sources, L&T has emerged as the lowest bidder for the C6 package for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project (MAHSR), popularly referred to as the Bullet Train project from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

Recently, the EPC major emerged as the lowest bidder at  ₹24,985 crore for constructing the 237.1 km under Package C4 of the 508.17 km MAHSR corridor

Larsen & Toubro Ltd
