L&T bags new orders worth ₹2,500 cr

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 11, 2021 Published on February 11, 2021

The company had secured fresh orders from Mauritius metro rail and the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation.

The transportation infrastructure business division of L&T Construction has secured fresh orders worth ₹1,000-2,500 crore from Mauritius metro rail and the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation.

The Mauritius contract involves extension of the mainline corridor of the Mauritius Metro by 3.4 km from Metro Express.

The extension will connect the densely populated areas of Ebene Cybercity and the University of Mauritius and give added impetus to the island nation’s development.

L&T is already executing the 26 km Mainline LRT network connecting Curepipe to Immigration Square in Port Louis. Since January, thee company has completed the 12 km priority section from Rosehill to Victoria station and started commercial operation.

This apart, the Railways Strategic Business Group of Transportation Infrastructure business has also secured an order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation.

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation is the nodal agency for implementing the Kanpur and Agra Metro projects funded through equity participation by the Centre and UP Government besides loans from bilateral/multilateral agencies.

The order has been secured against stiff competition from various local and major multi-national companies.

