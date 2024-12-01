Maersk Halifax has become the world’s first large container ship to be converted into a dual-fuel vessel sailing on methanol. This milestone is part of the company’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2040 and demonstrates how retrofitting existing vessels can reduce emissions.

The retrofit was completed in 88 days at the Zhoushan Xinya shipyard in China. It included adding new methanol fuel tanks, a fuel supply system, extending the vessel’s length by 15 m to 368 m, and increasing its capacity to 15,690 TEU. Following successful sea trials, Maersk Halifax has returned to service on the trans-pacific route.

“Retrofits of existing vessels can be an important alternative to new builds in our transition from fossil fuels to low-emission fuels,” said Leonardo Sonzio, Head of Fleet Management and Technology at Maersk.

flydubai partners with BBC Studios for inflight kid’s entertainment content

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, and BBC Studios have announced a new partnership for the launch of a BBC Kids branded space on its inflight entertainment system.

From December 1, access to over 15 hours of content on the BBC Kids channel will keep pre-schoolers and older children, as well as their carers, entertained on board. Passengers will have access to global hits including the International Emmy award-winning Hey Duggee and the multi-award-winning Bluey, which is the most streamed series in the US this year.

For younger children, there is the fun and exciting adventures of Supertato, as he tries to beat off the evil pea; and Andy’s Global Adventures, exploring nature’s mystery and animal behaviours. For older kids, there’s wildlife expert Steve Backshall’s Deadly 60 and Steve & Aneeshwar Go Wild.

Sustainable transport training for small-island maritime professionals

Maritime professionals from small island development states (SIDS) and least developed countries (LDCs) underwent intensive sustainable maritime transport training in Busan, Republic of Korea in November.

Decarbonisation, new fuels, national action plans, port and ship efficiency, and climate finance were on the agenda for 18 participants from 13 SIDS and LDCs from the African, Asian, Caribbean and Pacific regions taking part in the third annual GHG SMART practical training.

The event — organised by the International Maritime Organization and the Korean Maritime Safety Transportation Authority — covered the regulatory, policy, technological and financial aspects of maritime decarbonisation through lectures, group activities and field visits.