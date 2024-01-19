Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has been adjudged the ‘best airport’ in the under 5 million passenger category at Wings India 2024. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Civil Aviation Minister, presented the award to MIA in Hyderabad on January 18.

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry, Airports Authority of India and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry are organising the four-day event Wings India 2024 at Hyderabad from January 18.

A media statement said the airport handled 19,27,466 passengers in the calendar year 2023 against 16,88,287 passengers in 2022, recording a growth of 14.17 per cent. MIA had handled its highest-ever passengers in December 2023, since commercial operation date of October 31, 2020, by handling 2,03,654 passengers.

Thrust on smooth operations with supporting infrastructure, enhanced passenger experience, services, MIA Super App (Adani One), customer relation management tool for quick resolution of online passenger grievances, passenger engagement activities, environment-friendly measures, multiple awards are the initiatives that pushed MIA’s case before the jury for the above award, the statement added.

