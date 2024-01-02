Mangaluru International Airport handled the highest ever passengers in a month in December. The airport handled 2.03 lakh passengers in December since commercial operation date (COD) of October 31 2020.

In November, the airport had handled 1.78 lakh passengers, which hitherto was the best since COD. A media statement by the airport said that the rising numbers is a clear indicator that aviation travel, domestically and internationally, is on the upswing, and Mangaluru International Airport is proud to play its role in this growth. The airlines – Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo -- too are playing their roles in this resurgence, it said.

Single-day passenger record

The airport also handled a record 7548 passengers in a single day on December 31, bettering the previous mark of 7468 passengers handled on November 25. The bulk of this 7000-plus passenger travel came during the weekends - December 9-10, 16-17, 23-25 and 30-31.

The airport recorded footfalls of 7089, 7220 and 7034, respectively, in the three days up to Christmas, it said.

Mangaluru International Airport recorded 1388 air traffic movements in December, including 1096 domestic movements.

The statement said that the uptick in business and leisure travel has contributed to the steadily increasing footfalls at the airport. The airport provides connectivity to nine domestic destinations and seven international destinations.

