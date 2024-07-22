Mangaluru International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), recorded a 21 per cent growth in passenger traffic in the first quarter of 2024-25.

The airport handled 5,52,689 passengers during April-June of 2024-25 against 4,57,859 passengers in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

A media statement said the airport handled 3,93,598 domestic passengers, and 1,59,091 international passengers during Q1 of 2024-25. The airport handled 2,93,147 domestic passengers and 1,64,712 during April-June of 2023-24.

Dubai emerged as the most popular international destination, with Bengaluru and Mumbai leading the domestic travel preferences for passengers from Mangaluru. On an average, Mangaluru International Airport handles around 1,80,000 passengers a month.

The airport witnessed around 3,820 air traffic movements in Q1 of 2024-25, marking a 20 per cent increase from the 3,174 air traffic movements in the same period of the previous fiscal. Domestic air traffic movements reached 2,956 and international touched 864 in the first quarter of 2024-25, against 2,263 domestic and 911 international air traffic movements in the corresponding period of 2023-24.

Mangaluru International Airport offers connectivity to international destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Muscat. The airport provides connectivity to cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune in the domestic segment.

