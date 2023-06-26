A delegation comprising senior members of the Indian maritime fraternity has met Union Minister of State for Shipping, Shripad Naik, in Mumbai to discuss issues related to shore leave for Indian seafarers.

The delegation was led by Girish Phadnis, Chairman, The Maritime Association of Shipowners, Shipmanagers and Agents (MASSA) – the country’s leading shipping association. It also included Gajanan Karanjikar, Founder President, All India Marine Pilots’ Association.

The denial of shore leave to Indian seafarers who have rights for the same, at Indian port is a grave injustice, said MASSA Chairman Phadnis. The Minister was briefed about problems faced by Indian seafarers in getting shore leave at many major and minor ports in the country.

MASSA highlighted issues connected with the denial of shore leave at Mumbai Port and allowing the same at The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority in Navi Mumbai. Shore leave was allowed at Mumbai Port Trust in pre-Covid times.

Once a cargo ship docks at a port anywhere in the world, seafarers often seek to disembark the ship for a limited number of hours or a few days under shore leave permission facility granted by the local marine or security administration. The period of leave can vary depending on the time the ship is scheduled to be at the port, MAASA said.

Seafarers working without adequate shore leave are more vulnerable to mental exhaustion, which would affect their efficiency aboard cargo ships. India has over three lakh highly skilled seafarers employed on specialised cargo and cruise ships globally in various positions, it said.

