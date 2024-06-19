Global exhibitor Messe Stuttgart India on Wednesday said it has teamed up with the Indian Navy to offer logistics infrastructure support for aiding their operational and strategic requirements across the nation.

The Indian Navy, as per a statement issued by the Messe Stuttgart, will initiate a tendering process to engage with the leading exhibiting organisations to evaluate and adopt the most viable logistics infrastructure solutions.

In May, the Indian Navy had organised an interactive session of knowledge sharing by top industry leaders, professionals and innovators on modern warehousing techniques and intralogistics solutions at its Material Organisation, Mumbai, in collaboration with Messe Stuttgart India. The meeting was chaired by Vice Admiral Deepak Kapoor, Controller of Logistics COL.

The Navy has also developed a new path for ensuring transparency in materials management functions, which includes the job of provisioning, procurement, warehousing, and bill processing to eliminate mismanagement and delay in the supply chain.

This collaboration between Messe Stuttgart India and the Indian Navy exemplifies a commitment to driving innovation and efficiency in India’s logistics landscape, propelling the nation towards greater heights of progress and prosperity, the statement said.

The global exhibitor had organised a logistics solutions trade fair and exhibition LogiMAT India 2024, from February 28 to March 1, 2024. For modernising the Navy’s logistics infrastructure, spanning over 60 warehouses nationwide, the LogiMAT India’s organisers visited Material Organisation’s facility in Mumbai for on the floor insights into the challenges faced and to collaborate with relevant industry players.

