MG Motor ties up with Attero to recycle EV batteries

MG Motor India on Friday said it has joined hands with Attero to recycle electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
The partnership is aimed at reusing and recycling the Li-ion batteries of EVs in India after their end-of-life. Attero is an electronic asset management companies and clean-tech provider, which conducts its battery end-of-use management in India.
“We have been continuously working on expanding the ecosystem in the EV space, as one of the first entrants in the segment. The partnership with Attero gives our customers more confidence with respect to the battery’s end-of-life usage,” Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said.
The move will assist in responsible recycling and will further minimise the carbon footprint of ZS EV users while supporting the local economy, he said.
The MG ZS EV, is the first electric car from the company that can zoom from 0 kmph to 100 kmph in less than 8.5 seconds. ZS EV customers can further charge their vehicles up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes at the carmaker’s fast charging network. The pure electric internet SUV starts at Rs.20.99 lakhs (Ex-showroom, New Delhi) and comes with a certified range of 419 KM, the company said.
“We believe in sustainable approaches as we are committed to the ‘Clean India, Green India’ vision. More people are purchasing EVs due to environmental concerns and are readily driving the adoption. At Attero, we are enabling India to innovate more and disrupt the global paradigm while generating minimal e-waste, wherein we hold more than 30 global patents for our recycling technologies,” Nitin Gupta, Attero’s Chief Executive Officer, said.
