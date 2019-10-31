Ministry issues draft policy on vehicle scrappage centres

In a step towards formalising the vehicle scrapping scenario in the country, the Road Transport Ministry has put out a proposal defining the norms under which companies can set up and operate a vehicle scrapping facility.

Vehicles whose registration have not been renewed; or are damaged, impounded or abandoned can be scrapped, says the draft policy defining various conditions for the same.

The draft proposes a scrapping procedure allowing for the creation of a separate record of “scrapped vehicles and reuse or resale of refurbished parts”.

As per the draft policy, companies that are authorised to set up such centres will connect to the Centre’s vahan database (the online database for vehicles) in order to officially “knock off” the existence of such vehicles.

The national vehicle register database will be updated accordingly. The stakeholders have to respond by November 15 on various clauses.