Mumbai airport will see additional flights to Delhi, Srinagar, Ayodhya, and Kolkata in the summer schedule, the airport operator announced on Tuesday.

There will be extra services to Paris, Doha, Hanoi, and a new service to Tashkent in Uzbekistan too.

Mumbai airport is the second busiest airport in the country, but with a single operating runway system, it has led to slot constraints.

Also read: MOCA implements slot cap to combat congestion at Mumbai Airport

Last month, the Civil Aviation Ministry ordered a cut in flight movements at Mumbai from 46 to 44 in peak hours and from 44 to 42 in non-peak hours. These measures were put in place to reduce congestion and delays, and they resulted in the cancellation of nearly 40 flights each day.

Mumbai International Airport Limited said there will be 8 per cent year on year increase in scheduled weekly flights in summer. It said the increase is within the caps imposed by the Ministry.