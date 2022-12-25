Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI/Authority) is spreading the scope of the National Waterways (NW) as it plans to develop and operationalise NW 5 and a part of NW 64 with the help of the private sector. Developing the two waterways – that are inter-connected – from Marshaghai to Paradip port in a phase-wise manner will help provide a supplementary mode of transportation and would facilitate decongestion of the existing rail and road network.

India has about 14,500 km of navigable waterways comprising rivers, canals, backwaters and creeks. Annually, over 55 million tonne of cargo is being moved annually by IWs, which is one of the most field efficient and environment -friendly modes of transport. The Centre has been giving a strong push to develop this mode of transport. IWAI plans to engage a consultant to seek assistance in project structuring, preparation of transaction documents and running the transaction process for development of NW 5 and NW 64 through PPP mode.

Structural interventions

The Talcher-Dhamra stretch of river Brahmani, Geonkhali-Charbatia stretch of east coast canal, Charbatia-Dhamra stretch of Matai River and Mangalgadi-Paradip stretch of Mahanadi delta rivers (588 km) have been declared as National Waterway – 5 (NW 5). By virtue of its location, NW 5 presents a complementary transport route connecting cargo dense regions (including mines and manufacturing facilities) with ports at Paradip and Dhamra.

The 425 km long Mahanadi River from Sambalpur to Paradip sea mouth constitutes NW 64. It meets NW 5 near Paradip and has some of the important industrial clusters of Cuttack and Sambalpur along its bank, says a tender document issued by IWAI. Since both NW 5 and NW 64 are interconnected, they can be used as a supplementary mode of transportation to facilitate in decongesting the existing rail and road network for the cargo originated or destined at Paradip port by shifting part of the traffic onto the waterways.

Given the immense scope of cargo movement along this strip, IWAI is evaluating the potential to undertake development of this waterway NW 5 and part of NW 64 (Paradip Port- Marshaghai) as a reliable mode of transport with the involvement of private sector parties through the suitable mode.

Apart from terminals/cargo handling facilities, multiple structural interventions shall be essential to enable navigability of the natural fairway demarcated as NW-5. These structural interventions for Stretch II of NW-5 are more extensive and capital intensive than those for Stretch I (which is connected to ports at Paradip and Dhamra), the document said.