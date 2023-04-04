Navalt Solar and Electric Boats, the marine tech company that specialises in the manufacturing of solar electric vessels and decarbonizing the maritime sector, has been awarded the World’s Best start-up under the Mobility and Transportation category at the Berlin Start-up Energy Transition Awards 2023.

The Start-up Energy Transition Awards is a worldwide competition for entrepreneurs that have brilliant ideas seeking to build an impact on global energy and climate change. Global SET Awards, promoted by the German Energy Ministry and backed by the World Energy Council, are considered one of the most coveted awards in the sustainable energy sector.

Clean Energy and Storage, Mobility and Transportation, Industry, Buildings, and Construction, Quality Energy Access and SDG7 price are the categories for the Berlin SET Awards this year.

The World’s Best start-up award is a significant achievement for Navalt and highlights their commitment towards creating a sustainable future for the maritime industry.

“Navalt’s solar-powered electric boats and vessels, have now been recognized internationally as technology and design wonders with stellar performance. They lessen the carbon footprint of maritime transportation, creating a sustainable future for the maritime sector,” said Sandith Thandasherry, CEO of Navalt.

‘We aim to continue to make significant contributions towards a cleaner and quieter ocean. Our environmentally friendly boats provide affordable substitutes for conventional fossil-fuelled boats. The users including transport operators and fishermen community would greatly benefit from the “cut down” in operational expenses,’ he said.

The company operating from Kochi had earlier bagged various prestigious awards including the prestigious Gustave Trouve Awards twice.

