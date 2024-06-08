State-owned, NHAI, has invited expressions of interest (EoIs), from around the world, for implementation of GNSS-based (satellite-based), electronic toll collection, to provide seamless, and barrier-free, tolling experience on National Highways users, an official statement said on Friday.

The move, is aimed at putting an end to physical toll booth on highways.

"To provide seamless, and barrier-free tolling experience to National Highway users, enhance efficiency, and transparency of toll operations, Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company promoted by NHAI, has invited Global Expression of Interest (EOI), from innovative, and qualified companies, to develop, and implement GNSS-based electronic toll collection system in India," the statement said.

NHAI, plans to implement the GNSS-based electronic toll collection (ETC) system, within the existing FASTag ecosystem, initially using a hybrid model, where both RFID-based ETC, and GNSS-based ETC, will operate simultaneously, the statement added.

According to the statement, dedicated GNSS lanes, will be available at toll plazas, allowing vehicles using the GNSS-based ETC, to pass through freely.

To leverage the advance in satellite technology, the EoI, aims to identify experienced, and capable companies, that can deliver a robust, scalable, and efficient toll charger software, which will serve as the backbone for the implementation of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based electronic toll collection in India, the statement said.

Implementation of GNSS-based electronic toll collection in India, will facilitate smooth movement of vehicles along the National Highways, and is envisaged to provide many benefits to highway users, such as barrier-less free-flow tolling, leading to a hassle-free riding experience, and distance-based tolling, where users will pay only for the stretch they have travelled on a National Highway, it said.

The GNSS-based electronic toll collection, will also result in a more efficient toll collection, as it helps to plug leakages, and check toll evaders, it added.