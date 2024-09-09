The National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV), an initiative by the Government of India, has launched its third tech trial run to upgrade five of Tamil Nadu’s highways into electric highways. This pilot project follows successful trials in Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, which helped stakeholders plan for the deployment and management of electric cars, buses, four-wheelers, and SUVs.

The third tech trial run in Tamil Nadu will concentrate on five key routes: Trichy to Chennai, Trichy to Madurai, Coimbatore to Ulundurpet, Krishnagiri to Madurai, and Madurai to Kanyakumari. For the first time, the pilot will feature electric, hydrogen, and zero-emission freight vehicles, in addition to the electric SUVs and buses tested in previous runs.

According to a statement, the data gathered will assist in determining optimal locations for charging stations, their ideal frequency, associated costs, and the overall investment required to upgrade these highways into e-highways.

“This trial shifts the focus to ensure that highway upgrades include freight and logistics components,” said Abhijit Sinha, Programme Director at NHEV. “We’re integrating logistical aspects to assess the deployment of electric, hydrogen, and ZET vehicles on a 5,500 km e-highway currently under upgrade by NHEV,” he added.

Despite having lower operating costs compared to diesel, hydrogen and electric trucks are not yet widely available for commercial use. This trial aims to collect real-time data to support their initial pilot deployment, similar to earlier e-mobility pilot projects for electric buses and SUVs under the Ease of Doing Business programme, Sinha added.

Tamil Nadu was selected after an extensive evaluation of its potential contributions. Positioned to become a one-trillion-dollar economy, the State holds a pivotal role in India’s logistics sector. It serves as a hub for automobiles, logistics, and trucking in southern India, handling significant quantities of goods. The region also houses numerous industries, component suppliers, steel and cement manufacturers, and various other manufacturing units.

The project aims to reduce logistics costs in India from 14 per cent to 9 per cent. Given that trucking significantly contributes to these expenses, Tamil Nadu’s advancements in reducing logistics costs could serve as a blueprint for other States. “Our focus is on decarbonising the trucking industry and transitioning to zero-emission trucking,” Sinha noted.