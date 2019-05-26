No taxes payable by GMR on Male airport contract compensation, says Maldives

In breather to GMR Group, the Maldivian government has decided not to press for income tax and fines of over USD 20 million from the infra major on the compensation it received from the island nation for the premature termination of Male International Airport contract.

In a statement issued on May 23, the Maldivian Attorney General's Office has said no sum will be imposed on GMR by the Maldives inland Revenue Authority on the Final Award Sum in respect of taxes.

The Maldivian government in 2017 had slapped a notice seeking USD 20.5 million (approximately ₹ 137 crore) towards income tax and fines from GMR Male International Airport Private Limited, a GMR group company, that won USD 270 million arbitration against the premature termination of the contract for modernisation and operation of the Male airport.

The Indian infrastructure major refuted the tax claim by Maldives.

We have been informed by the Government (of Maldives), and, therefore, confirm that no sum will be imposed (on GMR) by Maldives inland Revenue Authority on the Final Award Sum in respect of taxes. As a result, there is no need for any sum to be added to the Final Award Sum to take into account any tax to be imposed by the Maldives Inland Revenue Authority the Maldivian Attorney Generals Office said.

When contacted, an official of the the GMR Group confirmed the development and welcomed the decision of the Maldivian government.

“Maldives government has now agreed with the GMR assertion that GMR need not pay any tax on the arbitration award. GMR welcomes this positive outcome, the company spokesperson told PTI on Sunday in an e-mail response.