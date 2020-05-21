Online booking starts for 100 pairs of trains running from June 1

Apple’s inclusive tools can change lives
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
Railways has issued the list of 100 pairs of trains for which online booking will start at 10 AM on Thursday (today). Fare shall be as normally charged by Railways.
But for general (GS) coaches (unreserved) coaches, being reserved, second seating(2S), fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers, said an official release.
For these trains, the tickets can be booked 30 days in advance as ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days.
Online E-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through mobile app only. No tickets can be booked across the reservation counter on any Railway Station. Booking of tickets through ‘agents’, (both IRCTC Agents and Railway Agents) shall not be permitted.
Other regular passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services continue to remain cancelled until further advice. There will be no unreserved coach in the train. Only passengers with confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter the Railway station.
Screening to be done before boarding and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter the train. The advance reservation period shall be maximum 30 days.
Unlike the special AC trains, no tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted in these trains. First chart shall be prepared at least four hours before scheduled departure and second chart shall be prepared at least hours 2 hours (unlike present practice of 30 minutes) before scheduled departure. Only online current booking shall be permitted in between first and second chart preparation.
These special services shall be in addition to the existing Shramik special trains being run since May 1 and Special AC trains (30 trains) being run since 12th May 2020.
All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application. Passengers are advised to travel light. As per MHA guidelines the movement of passenger(s) as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and from the Railway Station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket.
All passengers must wear face covers/masks at the entry and during travel. The passengers shall reach the station at-least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station. Only passengers who are found asymptomatic will be permitted to travel. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UTs.
All quotas shall be permitted in these special trains as has been permitted in Regular trains. Limited number of reservation (PRS) counters shall be operated for this purpose. However, normal ticket booking cannot be done through these counters.
Concessions -- only four categories of Divyangjan (person with special abilities) concession and 11 categories of patient concessions are permitted in these special trains.
No linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose. Zonal Railways have been instructed to ensure that there are separate entry and exit gates at Railway stations to the extent feasible so that there is no face to face movement of passengers. Zonal railways will be guided by standard social distancing guidelines on stations and trains and observe the safety, security and hygiene protocols.
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
Akhil Nallamuthu The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX has been advancing since the beginning of the ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...