Pact inked for new railway line

Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

The South Central Railway (SCR) and Singareni Collieries Ltd (SCCL) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a new railway line between Bhadrachalam Road-Sattupalli.

This new line is being jointly developed by SCR and SCCL for transporting coal from mines located closer to SCCL in the Sattupalli area.

A cheque for ₹200 crore was also given to SCR by Singarenei Collieries here on Wednesday.

The Bhadrachalam Road-Sattupalli new rail line project was sanctioned in 2010-11 with an agreement that the land cost will be borne by the Railways and the construction cost by SCCL.

Earlier, in March, 2017, the Railway Board sanctioned a total cost of ₹704 crore. Following this, SCCL deposited ₹156.38 crore with the Railways towards the cost of work.

Later on, during the course of execution, a revised estimate was prepared for accommodating additional functional requirements to the tune of ₹927.94 crore (Railways bearing ₹309 crore and SCCL ₹618.55 crore), according to a release.

