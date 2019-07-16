Pakistan reopens airspace for civil aviation

Pakistan opened its airspace on Tuesday. This comes almost six weeks after India reopened its air space on May 31 this year.

India had restricted the use of its airspace on February 27 following the bombing by the Indian Air Force at Balakot, Pakistan. India’s neighbour soon followed suit and also shut its air space on the same day.

The closure of air space of both India and Pakistan had affected the global airline industry.

Hardeep Puri, Minister of State for Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) told the Rajya Sabha that the closure said Air India lost ₹ 491 crore till July 2, while IndiGo suffered a loss of ₹ 25.1 crore till l May 31.

SpiceJet and GoAir lost ₹30.73 crore and ₹ 2.1 crore, respectively till June 20. "The airspace closure by Pakistan is a unilateral measure that followed the non-military counter-terrorism airstrike by the Indian Air Force against terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019," Puri said in the upper House of Parliament.

As a result of the ban over the Pakistan and part of Afghanistan’s air space, Indian carriers’ flights from Delhi and Mumbai to and from Europe as well as the United States (US) added about 90-120 minutes to their flying time leading to inconvenience for flyers.

The usual route for the flights is over Pakistan, Afghanistan, the Gulf and into Europe for Europe bound flights. Flights bound to the US and Canada fly from Scandinavia, which is the shortest route to that region.

It could be noted that the cost of operations for carriers such as the Boeing 777, Boeing 787, Boeing 737 MAX or the Airbus A 320, plying between India, Europe and the US had also increased during the ban.