Palakkad rail division gets 7th overhead equipment inspection wagon

Palakkad Division of Southern Railway has received a new 8-wheeler overhead equipment inspection wagon for inspection and maintenance of overhead electrical equipment. With this, Kumble – Mangaluru Junction – Jokkatte - Panambur section of the division will get an exclusive wagon for maintenance. This is the 7th tower wagon inducted in the division.

A statement by Palakkad division said the self-propelled wagon with many advanced features can be useful for preventive as well as breakdown maintenance of overhead traction equipment. The wagon is also used for overhauling overhead equipment.

The wagon is helpful to improve the reliability of overhead equipment systems and also ensures prompt restoration of overhead equipment during failures.

Manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, the wagon can be run at a maximum speed of 110 kmph. It can also haul a tailing wagon of 60 tonnes.

Electrified section

Palakkad Division now maintains 453 route km of electrified section from Podanur to Mangaluru with 1069 km of track. The statement said the maintenance of these assets are now being taken care by six tower wagons stationed at Palakkad Junction, Shoranur Junction, Tirur, Quilandy, Kannur South and Charvattur.

The division is scheduled to complete the electrification of the entire route under its jurisdiction by October. Except a few, all trains running in the Podanur - Mangaluru – Jokkatte – Panambur are operated in electric traction, it said.

