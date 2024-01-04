The Palakkad Division of Southern Railway generated ₹50.01 crore revenue from Panambur Yard in New Mangalore during December 2023.

A media statement said this remarkable accomplishment marks the first instance in the division’s history of substantial revenue. The division attributed it to the successful operation of 204 loaded rakes, comprising 10,670 wagons. These efforts culminated in the transportation of 6.97 lakh tonnes of goods. It said the goods included coal, pet coke, fertilisers, and edible oils.

Quoting Arun Kumar Chaturvedi, Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad Division, the statement said the division has surpassed expectations through efficient operations, strategic planning, and with focus on customer satisfaction.

“This financial milestone is not just a numerical achievement. It symbolises the division’s role in fostering economic prosperity, power security, and agricultural and infrastructure development, especially in Northern Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu,” he said.

