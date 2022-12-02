Improvement in supply chain management and automation in materials handling in production is expected to drive demand for pallets, according to EXZOD India, a leading player in pallets manufacture.

The demand for pallets has touched 90 million in India, as it is used at the storage level in many industries including FMCG, consumer durables, petrochemicals and automotive.

EXZOD has three manufacturing units in Punjab, Maharashtra and Haryana, with turn out wooden pallets and packaging boxes for storing and moving finished products and raw materials across industries.

The company aims at managing a pool of assets pallets, which it intends to maintain for clients across India. AMC is a strategic business option for companies to reduce capital expenditure and repair costs and improve handling processes.

It plans to revamp the traditional nail and hammer AMC approach with the automatic AMC approach embedded with advanced robotics.

Founder and Managing Director, Nitin Kalla, said the logistics and supply chain sector will continue to offer opportunities, with an upsurge in the share of organised retail and e-commerce. Owing to the nature of goods and the need to move goods quickly from manufacturing locations to consumption points, the pallet business would see demand growth from existing and new customers, he said.

