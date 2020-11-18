Passengers handled: Belgaum airport ends September on positive note

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Belgaum airport in Karnataka has emerged as the first airport in the country to report a turnaround in terms of passengers handled in September this year since May 25 after the Covid lockdown was partially lifted. September is the latest month for which data is available on the Airports Authority of India (AAI) website.
When flying resumed after a two-month lockdown, most airports reported a huge drop in passenger numbers largely due to restrictions imposed by States on movement of people and different quarantine restrictions.
The data shows that the Belgaum airport handled 23,170 domestic passengers in September 2020 as against 21,339 domestic passengers in the same month in 2019, thereby reporting a growth of 8.6 per cent.
In June 2020, the Belgaum airport handled 10,224 domestic passengers, showing a decline of 28.3 per cent compared to 14,266 domestic passengers it handled in June 2019.
The airport narrowed this gap further in August 2020: it handled 17,914 domestic passengers, down 15.4 per cent from 21,175 domestic passengers in August 2019.
Nripendra Singh, Industry Principal, Aerospace, Defense & Security Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said the primary reason for this growth is the addition of destinations for airlines operating to/from Belgaum in 2020.
“TruJet became the fifth airline to fly out of Belgaum and started operating one flight per day each to Tirupati, Mysuru, Kadapa, and Hyderabad. IndiGo and Star Air added Hyderabad and Indore respectively as additional destinations,” he said. Singh, however, cautions that while the numbers at Belgaum airport look promising, this is a one-off scenario as far as an increase in passenger confidence in flying due to the pandemic is concerned.
Jagannarayan Padmanabhan Director & Practice Leader – Transport & Logistics CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory, adds: “Belgaum has been able to beat last year’s passenger traffic, and for the last three months, aircraft movements have also been higher for the corresponding period of last year. This can be attributed to its geographical proximity to three States — Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. It also has direct connectivity to a combination of Tier-1 and 2 locations.”
Belgaum airport getting back into black is a significant step but is unlikely to make a big dent in the overall Indian aviation growth story as it is the metros which account for a bulk of the air passenger traffic.
The metro airports have also seen a steady growth in their domestic passenger numbers but given the numbers they handled during the pre-Covid times, they still have some distance to cover.
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...