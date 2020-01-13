Pickyourtrail to focus more on foreign outbound as part of expansion plan

Pickyourtrail, a Chennai based start-up that caters to outbound travel and tour is planning to increase the share of its foreign travellers to 10 per cent in this financial year as part of its expansion plans. Currently, around 95 per cent of the travellers on the portal are the domestic ones.

"We are planning to go global, currently 5 per cent of our revenues come from the customers outside India. It is a significant number as we have never focused on that particular market, " said Hari Ganapathi, Co-founder, Pickyourtrail.

According to the start-up, around 5,000 trips were taken by the travellers in 2019 through the portal. The average price of the package is around ₹2.50 lakh.

Last year, the start-up has raised its Series A round of $3 million funding from angel investors which included Kumar Vembu, CEO of GoFrugal, Girish Mathrubootham, CEO of Freshworks among others.

The start-up gives a platform to the travellers to generate their own travel itinerary in a short span of time, connecting many countries.

On the basis of the questions asked from the travellers, the algorithm takes into account over 40 factors like duration, travel time, ratings, and so on, to build personalised itineraries that travellers can further customise and book.