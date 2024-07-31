In the last 10 years since 2014-15, the cargo handling capacity of all 12 major ports in India rose by an average of 87 percent to 1630 million tonnes per annum.

The top major port of the country, Paradip saw its capacities increase by 142 percent, while its close competitor Kandla witnessed a 122 percent rise in capacity, reveals data tabled in Rajya Sabha on June 30 by Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal in response to a question from Gujarat BJP MP Narhari Amin.

Paradip’s capacity rose to 290 MTPA in 2023-24 from 119 MTPA and this year the port in Odisha overtook Kandla to become the country’s number one port in terms of cargo volumes.

On the other hand, Deendayal Port at Kandla in Gujarat saw its capacity rise to 269 MTPA from 121 MTPA in 2014-15. Kandla was declared as the first major port of India in 1955.

In terms of highest percentage rise during the period between 2014-2024, the Kamarajar port in Tamil Nadu saw a 154 percent jump in its capacity.

The port’s capacity rose to 94 MTPA in 2023-24 from 37 MTPA in 2014-15. The lowest growth has been recorded for Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata which saw only a 31 percent increase in port capacity that stood at 93 MPTA during 2023-24.

Mormugao Port (more than 135 year old port) and New Mangalore Port on the western coast too saw slower growth in port capacities -- 45 percent and 48 percent respectively --- during this 10 year period.