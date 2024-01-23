Praj Industries’ SAF facility in Pune, inaugurated by Hardeep Singh Puri, demonstrates India’s growing bioeconomy prowess. The sustainable aviation fuel supports India’s energy self-reliance and contributes to global environmental goals.

During the inauguration ceremony, Hardeep Singh Puri said, “This facility demonstrating indigenously developed technology for production of SAF is a testament to India’s rising prowess in the Global Bioeconomy. Utilization of Captive Agri-Resources for the production of Biofuels such as SAF is aligned with the government’s goals towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat and will go a long way in helping India achieve its energy self-reliance by 2047. I compliment the visionary leadership of Dr. Pramod Chaudhari and Team Praj for this exciting development.”

Pramod Chaudhari, Executive Chairman, Praj Industries said, “Inauguration of SAF demonstration facility is yet another milestone in Praj’s pursuit of energy transition through Bioeconomy. Recently, we collaborated with IOCL and AirAsia India to successfully fly India’s first commercial passenger flight with 1 per cent SAF produced at our bench scale setup that was blended with ATF. We truly believe in India’s potential to be a hub for supplying SAF for the Global Aviation Industry and we stand committed to helping build SAF production capacities. ”

The hard to abate Aviation Industry is one of the largest consumers of fossil fuels and also an emitter of greenhouse gases (GHG). According to the India Brand Equity Foundation 2023 report, the government has set a target to operationalize 1000 UDAN routes and to revive 100 airports by 2024. Thus, India is the third largest and fastest-growing civil aviation market in the World. The low carbon SAF has a significant role in helping India achieve its net zero goal targets by 2070.

Around 3 per cent of all GHG emissions worldwide are currently attributable to aviation. Unless controlled, otherwise the emissions may zoom to as much as 22per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions from the aviation sector by 2050. Harnessing Sustainable Aviation Fuels is regarded as the most promising pathway for helping achieve this target.