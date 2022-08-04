Railways dispatches polypropylene granules from Mangaluru

The Railways added a new stream of traffic by dispatching polypropylene granules from Mangaluru.

A statement by the Palakkad division of Southern Railway said that a freight train carrying 90-odd loaded containers with 1,872 tonnes of polypropylene granules was flagged off from the Concor siding at New Mangalore Port on Wednesday. This freight train is destined to Khodiyar in Gujarat.

Terming it as a new stream of traffic handled by Railways from Mangaluru, the statement said more such consignment movements are expected on a regular basis.

The polypropylene granules, which are sourced form Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), are a byproduct of petroleum refining. Polypropylene is the raw material for processing different plastic-based materials such as plastic bags, containers and cups.

MRPL, Container Corporation of India Ltd, Southern Railway, and Konkan Railway joined hands to make this a successful venture, the statement said.

