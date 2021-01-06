Ramco Systems to implement its aviation software for Construction Helicopters

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Ramco Systems will implement its aviation M&E MRO Suite v5.8 for the US-based Construction Helicopters Inc. (CHI Aviation) and its four operating and three asset-holding entities in the US. With this win, combined with existing clients, Ramco will help manage the largest numbers of the civilian version of Chinooks (CH-47s), in the US, says a release from Ramco.
CHI Aviation, a part of the Heligroup, and its operating companies provide services such as firefighting, heavy lifting, helicopter emergency medical services, search and rescue, Department of Defence, among others.
Ramco’s Aviation Suite will provide in-depth process to enhance CHI Aviation’s handling of complex helicopter operations for commercial and defence as well as manufacturing and MRO operations. Ramco will implement its complete Aviation software, including modules for maintenance, supply chain management, safety & quality, flight operations, MRO sales, manufacturing and finance.
In addition, CHI Aviation will benefit from unified dashboards, mobility and offline capability giving real-time updates across multiple locations to all the users while ensuring holistic view of the activities.
The software will automatically integrate with other functional areas and systems, with no manual intervention required to ensure process completion, making the process more efficient and less time-consuming, the release said.
