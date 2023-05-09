Rathendra Raman, an IRTS officer of 1995 batch, has taken over charge as Chairman of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP, Kolkata). Before this appointment, Raman was Chief Freight Traffic Manager (CFTM) in South Eastern Railway.

Immediately after taking over charge of Chairman, he held a meeting with the deputy chairmen and heads of departments of Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex, said a press statement issued by SMP Kolkata.

Rathendra Raman joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) in 1996 and subsequently headed operations of three divisions of Eastern Railway (ER) for about 13 years between 2002 and 2017. Later, he joined Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) on deputation as Chief General Manager, Eastern Region.

