Scoot launches daily Thiruvananthapuram-Singapore flights

Scoot, the low-cost airline of the Singapore Airlines Group, has launched daily flight services between Thiruvananthapuram and Singapore, up from three times a week currently.

This will allow Scoot to better support travel demand and offer connections across its network of 42 destinations in 16 countries and territories, including Australia and South-East Asia, a spokesman for the Thiruvananthpuram International Airport said. It will also benefit tourists to and from Kerala and the southern part of Tamil Nadu.

Aircraft to be used

The daily flight service will be operated by a fleet of A321neo aircraft, which envisages a larger passenger capacity of 236 seats, 50 more than the A320neo, and more fuel-efficient engines.

The A321neo aircraft offers a comfortable inflight experience with features such as premium black leather seats, amply-sized overhead compartment bins, ambient lighting technologies that reduce jetlag, improved air quality, and reduced noise emissions.

The number of passengers and air traffic movement at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport has increased significantly during the summer schedule, the spokesman said.