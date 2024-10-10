South Central Railway (SCR) is operating 1400 special train services between various destinations so as to meet the travelling needs of the rail users in the current festive season.

The special trains are being operated on different dates during October and November. SCR is planning to announce more special trains in the following days to meet the increasing demand of the travelers. SCR is also making arrangements to set up additional booking counters as per the requirement of additional rush.

In view of Dussehra and Deepavali festive season, the demand for travel between the two Telugu States is high and also there is a high demand for travelling to North Indian States like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Eastern States like West Bengal etc.

These train service are being operated on popular routes from major stations of SCR towards Tirupati, Nizamuddin, Visakhapatnam, Gorakhpur, Agartala, Raxaul, Nagarsol, Danapur, Santragachi, Srikakulam, Nagpur, Malda Town, Patna, Shalimar, Shirdi, Sholapur, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur etc.,

Bookings

The special trains have been provided with varied coach composition including both Reserved Coaches and Unreserved coaches to cater to all segments of passengers. The SCR advised the passengers wishing to travel by unreserved coaches can purchase their tickets through UTS on mobile App; thereby avoid standing in the queue at general counters.

Further, Indian Railways has also launched the Navratri Vrat Special Thali at over 150 Railway stations including Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Tirupati stations in SCR jurisdiction. Passengers can order this delicious Navratri Vrat Special Thali online through IRCTC mobile app and website.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR appealed to the rail users to make use of this opportunity of additional travel facility provided by the zone and make their journey safe, comfortable and hassle free, according to a release.