SCR sets new record in revenue through parcel loading

Hyderabad, March 21 The South Central Railways (SCR) has earned revenue of ₹200 crore by loading 4.78 lakh tonne of parcels in the current financial year 2021-2022 as on March 19, 2022.

This was the highest ever parcel revenue for the zone, SCR said in a release. The total parcel revenue was ₹108.3 crore in 2020-21.

“Various customer friendly’’ initiatives introduced by Indian Railways such as advance booking facility of parcel space, timetabled parcel trains and the consistent efforts of Business Development Units (BDU) teams, Kisan Rail and Doodh Duronto (exclusive milk specials), for transporting the essential perishable commodity, milk to the National Capital have played a crucial role,’’ SCR said.

While complimenting the efforts put in by the staff, Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, SCR advised them to continue assisting particularly the small and medium consignors in transporting their commodities across the length and breadth of the nation.